National Pension Service Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Cummins worth $48,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.
Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
