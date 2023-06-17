National Pension Service Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of ResMed worth $50,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day moving average is $219.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,628,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock worth $7,007,754. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

