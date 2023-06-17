National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $60,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

