National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Workday worth $54,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total value of $7,106,928.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,328,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $38,320,705 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of -215.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

