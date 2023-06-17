National Pension Service Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Hess worth $51,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

HES opened at $135.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

