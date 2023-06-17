National Pension Service Purchases 11,402 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $67,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

LHX stock opened at $195.57 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.