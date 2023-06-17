National Pension Service Purchases 11,402 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $67,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
