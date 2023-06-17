National Pension Service Purchases 12,411 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $55,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $230.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $218.61 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.88 and a 200 day moving average of $264.68.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

