National Pension Service Purchases 1,659 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $49,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Shares of ENPH opened at $181.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

