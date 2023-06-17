National Pension Service Purchases 1,942 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Pension Service increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $60,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,194.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,267.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,141.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $611.46 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

