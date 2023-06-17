National Pension Service Purchases 20,359 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Snowflake worth $48,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $184.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.28 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.92.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,615 shares of company stock valued at $30,496,733. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.