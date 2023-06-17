National Pension Service Purchases 26,823 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

National Pension Service grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Global Payments worth $52,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

