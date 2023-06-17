National Pension Service Purchases 7,318 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Illumina worth $51,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

