National Pension Service Purchases 872 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Prudential Financial worth $65,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.