National Pension Service Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.09% of PACCAR worth $47,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
PACCAR Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.63 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
