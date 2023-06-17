National Pension Service Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

National Pension Service grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $55,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $387,067,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TDG stock opened at $815.15 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $782.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $722.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

