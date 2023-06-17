National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $51,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,080,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.37.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

