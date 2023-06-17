National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $63,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

