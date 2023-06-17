National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,348 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $70,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.