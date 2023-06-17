National Pension Service Sells 222,489 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

National Pension Service cut its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,489 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of PG&E worth $48,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after buying an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PG&E by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,151 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PCG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

