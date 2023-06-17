National Pension Service Sells 26,025 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,025 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $54,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

