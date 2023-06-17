National Pension Service Sells 30,492 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,777 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 30,492 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Halliburton worth $44,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

