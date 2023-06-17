National Pension Service Sells 35,220 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,811 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,220 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.24% of eBay worth $53,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eBay by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Stock Down 1.2 %

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

