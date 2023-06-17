National Pension Service Sells 3,649 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $44,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.77 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

