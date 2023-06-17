National Pension Service Sells 6,127 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Biogen worth $55,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $297.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.21 and its 200-day moving average is $287.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.11 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

