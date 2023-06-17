National Pension Service Sells 7,856 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Corteva worth $71,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,026,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8,664.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 403,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after buying an additional 398,551 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.23 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.