National Pension Service Sells 800 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of MSCI worth $61,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $478.27 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.39 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

