National Pension Service Sells 839 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $50,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.18 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

