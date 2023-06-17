National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $109,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in National Vision by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Vision by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.40.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

