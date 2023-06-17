Natixis Acquires 126,454 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $45,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.