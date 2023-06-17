Natixis Acquires Shares of 77,042 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,520,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $443.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.60 and its 200 day moving average is $478.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $428.87 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.