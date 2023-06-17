Natixis Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,459 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $40,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after buying an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.44.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA stock opened at $287.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.65 and its 200 day moving average is $292.66. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

