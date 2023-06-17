Natixis Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Paychex were worth $39,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

PAYX stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

