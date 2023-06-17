Natixis Has $26.16 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,804 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,544,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

