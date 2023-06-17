Natixis Has $40.41 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7,020.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $40,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $221.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

