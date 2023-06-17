Natixis Has $40.53 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,959 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 15,560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 504,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 420,008 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 963,770 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.4 %

FCX opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FCX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

