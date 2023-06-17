Natixis Sells 93,013 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,013 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $32,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,438,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,985,000 after buying an additional 2,716,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after buying an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Black Knight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Knight by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,439,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,155,000 after buying an additional 3,760,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BKI opened at $57.38 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.