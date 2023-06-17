Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.49

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $7.51. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 782 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
