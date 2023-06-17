Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.49

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $7.51. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 782 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

