Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

