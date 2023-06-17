Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Newmont worth $61,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,160,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 165,580 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

