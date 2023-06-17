NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Critical Analysis

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Camden National alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 25.23% 12.82% 1.03% NewtekOne 26.96% 13.60% 4.32%

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Camden National has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Camden National pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Camden National and NewtekOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00 NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25

Camden National presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.76%. NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.51%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than NewtekOne.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and NewtekOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $213.49 million 2.25 $61.44 million $3.91 8.42 NewtekOne $86.24 million 4.73 $32.31 million $1.39 11.93

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Camden National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

About NewtekOne

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.