NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $9.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 7.2 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

