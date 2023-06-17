Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $40.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.62. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Nextracker Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

(Get Rating

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.