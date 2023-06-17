NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.70. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 137,920 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group cut NightHawk Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 693.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Stories

