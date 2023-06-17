NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.27. NN shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 175,993 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. Research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joao V. Faria purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at $396,655.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 277,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $285,895.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,921,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,362.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joao V. Faria acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,655.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 856,117 shares of company stock valued at $925,521. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 128.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Stories

