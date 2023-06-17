Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.55. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.25%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

