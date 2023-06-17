Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NDLS stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,634.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 119,172 shares of company stock worth $548,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

