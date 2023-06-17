Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.63. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 765,877 shares traded.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $697.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.