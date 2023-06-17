Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.92.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $111.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

