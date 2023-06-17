Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,039.89.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,032.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,983.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,704.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,218.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

