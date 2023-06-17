Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $491.36 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $346.34 and a 12-month high of $497.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

